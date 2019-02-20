Tech should pay for its

impact on housing costs

Re: Feb. 15 article, "Amazon cancels plans for HQ2 in New York. What does it mean for Austin?"

Amazon attempted to use its $1 trillion economic prowess to extract almost $3 billion in incentives for its new headquarters in New York City even as it suppressed unions and downplayed the inflationary impact its high-income jobs would have on housing costs for low-income families in New York City.

Microsoft acknowledged the inflationary impact its high-income jobs have had on housing costs in Seattle and pledged $500 million for affordable housing for low-income families in that city.

Thousands of high-income jobs created by the high-tech industry in Austin over the past few decades have contributed to rapidly escalating housing costs in Austin.

The high-tech industry in Austin should acknowledge the impact its high-income jobs have had on rising housing costs in Austin. It should provide $500 million immediately and $10 million annually to help low-income families pay for housing in Austin.

David King, Austin

Street renaming would

honor wrong Overton

Rep. Sheryl Cole has a bill to legislate renaming Airport Boulevard for Richard Overton? Richard Overton was a good man and he lived a long life, but Rep. Cole has the wrong Overton.

It's Richard's cousin, Volma , for whom the street should be renamed. President of the NAACP Austin Chapter in the '60s and '70s , the most difficult part of the civil rights movement, Volma led an untold number of sit-ins. Volma pressed for a civil rights commission, equal housing and equal employment in Austin.

My dear friend's lawsuit went to the federal court and won, thus integrating Austin's schools. Renaming a major thoroughfare for the wrong Overton would be a slap in the face to our truly courageous hero.

Carol Hawkins, Austin

Trump should pay fees

to defend 'emergency'

When all is said and done, and this embarrassing fiasco is finally shot down in the courts, here's one thing else to consider.

The president declared on Friday that he doesn't need to declare this emergency, he's just impatient. "

Well, this brings up an interesting question: Who is liable for the government's legal fees for a defense of an unnecessary 'emergency'?

If it's only a personal folly, then shouldn't Donald J. Trump be personally liable for the legal fees and not the American people?

Think about that one.

Kelly White, Watauga

The wall reminds us that

history repeats itself

The recent drama surrounding the wall along the Mexican border should remind everyone that history repeats itself. Initially, an event may prove to be historically significant. Afterwards, a similar occurrence could turn into a costly farce. The wall is no exception.

Imagine that the wall is constructed to President Trump's specifications. How long will it be before a Mexican president standing in front of the wall echoes President Ronald Reagan's immortal words at the Brandenburg Gate some 30 years ago? How would the administration react when a future Mexican president angrily points his finger at the wall and boldly shouts, Mr. President, tear down this wall!"?

The wall has become a shameful embarrassment and a national albatross. The wall has become a constitutional question concerning executive authority and the legislative power of the purse.

Perhaps it is all just another brick in the wall.

John Di Genio, Cibolo

Getting rid of cartoon

smacks of censorship

Re: Feb. 17 letter to the editor, "Comic strip tempest misses ‘real obscenity.’"

Both my husband and I appreciate the letter concerning your eliminating Non Sequitur. We got a good laugh about him describing him diving into the recycling bin — which we did too, except we were too late.

We are so sorry that you have decided to delete this clever cartoon over an error that most of us didn't even notice. It smacks of censorship and I am sorry to see this newspaper go that route. With fewer and fewer subscribers to daily papers, I would hope that you would reconsider and begin publishing it once again.

Fran Rush, Austin

Why is Trump silent on

this real emergency?

Five innocent workers gunned down in Illinois by a fellow worker born in America — not by an immigrant demonized by Trump. Five more police officers shot and clinging to life. One of many similar gun horrors happening almost daily in America done by Americans to Americans.

Yet Trump and his Republican collaborators don't yell to right this real national emergency. America leads the developed nations in the rampant dispersion of guns and the resulting massacres by Americans against Americans. Why do Trump and the Republicans remain silent to this real national emergency? Simple — they are in bed with the National Rifle Association and gun manufacturers who stuff money stained with the blood of Americans into the Republican's pockets. As with Trump and his Republican collaborators, follow the money to find their corruption and hypocrisy.

Gregory L. Ceshker, Dripping Springs