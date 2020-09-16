Paul Townsend, 49, of Belton died Sept. 15, 2020 at a Temple hospital. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at North Belton Cemetery with Michael Wingo and Mike Dailey officiating.

Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.

He was born Sept. 13, 1971 to Luther Townsend and Anna (Tims) Stone in Killeen Texas. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Belton.

He is survived by his parents, Anna Stone and Luther and wife, Doris Townsend and three brothers, Robert Bobby, Billy Dale, and David Lane Townsend.