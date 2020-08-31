Ralph Reynolds of Waxahachie, Texas, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. After a lengthy illness, he died peacefully in his home with his beloved wife Marion and step-daughter Missy by his side.

Ralph will long be remembered for his giving heart, gentle spirit and exemplary role model as a husband, father, grandfather, friend, teacher and coach.

He was born on Oct. 4, 1930, in Dallas, Texas, to John Earl Reynolds and Sarah Butler. Ralph’s adoring sisters Joyce Reynolds Gary (husband Bob) and Nelda Reynolds Christian (deceased) always doted on their "baby brother" as they still called him.

A tough competitor, Texas football was a way of life for Ralph. Upon high school graduation, he had scholarship offers to all the Southwest Conference schools.

"Rambling" Ralph Reynolds was an All State back at Dallas’ Forest Avenue High School, where he graduated in 1949. He accepted A&M and then transferred to Kilgore College where he was MVP in 1951. After Kilgore, he enrolled at North Texas. In addition to playing in the first game at the new Fouts Field in 1952, he scored the first touchdown in the new stadium. "Rambling" Ralph was named to the honorable mention All American team in 1953. He was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, left with a knee injury and in 1954, became a lifelong coach.

He coached baseball and football at Lamar Consolidated in Rosenberg and then Thomas Jefferson and Adamson in Dallas. He was at TJ from 1963 through 1973. In July 1973, Ralph was named the head football coach at Adamson. He turned the doormat program into a very competitive and winning team. Coach Reynolds was named District 12-AAAA Coach of the Year in 1977, while playing against the likes of SOC, Kimball, Carter and Roosevelt. One of the hires he made at Adamson was bringing in Rob Best as an assistant football coach. Rob was a 1967 TJ graduate under Ralph and became a lifelong friend.

Since his retirement from coaching, he has been involved in restoration of five historic homes and the restoration of antique furniture; first in Winnetka Heights, and since 1983 in Waxahachie. He was one of the founders of the Winnetka Heights Historic District, and has served on many boards in both places. In addition, Ralph and his wife, Marion, have enjoyed their other hobbies of antiquing and traveling although it was difficult at first to get him to leave Texas.

Ralph lived life to the fullest with his love of football, golf, dancing and friends. He worked hard and had a fierce determination and dedication tempered with a great sense of humor. A strong patriarch of his family, Ralph loved God and his country and was a devoted member of the First Methodist Church and Builders Sunday School class.

A special, long-time friend, who married Ralph and Marion, Marvin Mott, will be officiating along with First United Methodist Church Head Pastor Kevin Tully.

Ralph had a quiet strength, kindness in his smile, a twinkle in his eye and wisdom in his words that endeared him, and that we wonder how we will do without.

Special friends are helping with this service in addition to Marvin Mott. Carol Farrar will accompany the Sunday school class as they sing his favorite songs. Bill Murphy who grew up in the neighborhood with Ralph and his sisters, and Robert Best will have a few words to say. His six grandsons are honored to be their Grandfather’s pallbearers.

He married Jeannine Walker (deceased), and had three children, Ralph Reynolds Jr. (wife Gloria), Lisa Reynolds Webb (deceased, husband, Dale), and John Kelley Reynolds (deceased). In 1993, he married Marion Hill Norrie and acquired three more devoted children, Diana Norrie Gage, Michael Norrie, and Melissa Norrie Lord (husband Rick); and eight grandchildren, Drew Lolley (wife Chelsea), Eric Lolley, Tyler Gage, Christopher Norrie, Denney Norrie, Mitchell Norrie, Lauren Lord and Stephanie Lord.

He is also survived by a special niece, Pamela Christian Dyer; nephew, Wayne Christian and wife Terri; and nephew, Kyle Gary and wife Janet; plus numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Viewing is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2 at Wayne Boze Funeral Home, Waxahachie. A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at the First United Methodist Church, Waxahachie followed by burial at the Waxahachie City Cemetery.