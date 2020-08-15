Betsy Norwood Green, age 65, of Blanket passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at home. Funeral Services for Betsy will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chad Gosnell officiating; burial will follow at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Betsy was born on January 7, 1955, to George and Zilapha (Cook) Norwood. She is a long-time resident of Brown County. Betsy was a retired Respiratory Therapist from Brownwood Regional Medical Center and Comanche Hospital.

She married Regan Green on April 1, 2005, in Eastland County. Betsy loved her family and adopted family. Betsy was always "in the know" and always had to know all the latest gossip.

Betsy is survived by her husband, Regan Green of Blanket; daughters, Shelly Moffatt and husband Chris Nowell of Brownwood, Robin Barron and husband Jeff; granddaughter, Darian Smith "her Sweetie Pie" of Austin, who she adored more than anything; grandsons, Layne Wiedl, Kohl Wiedl, and Lawson Barron; sisters, Diane Miller of MN and Elizabeth Miller of Blanket; and brother, George Norwood of Brownwood. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and her adopted family and friends; along with herhonorary daughter, Brandy Moseley Haralson. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Nadalee Smith; parents, George and Zilapha Norwood; sister, Christine Norwood; sister-in-law, Vicki Sanderson; and her sister at heart, Suzie Still.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Corrine T. Smith Animal Center (3016 Milam Dr. Brownwood, Texas 76801) in her memory. Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.