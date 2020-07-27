Johnny Wayne Woods Sr. went home to our Lord on July 21, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Johnny was born April 17, 1944 in Brownwood, Texas to Roy Henry and Zella Mae (West) Woods. He was a 1962 graduate of May High School in May, Texas. On December 15, 1962 Johnny married Norma Jean Pruitt in Lubbock, Texas. After a short time, they settled in Artesia, NM where they resided for over 40 years. Johnny and Norma were married for 50 years before Norma’s passing in October of 2012. Johnny held numerous jobs over the years and gave 100 percent to each one. He was a beloved member of the Winged Riders MC for 16 years, serving as Vice-President for most of that time.

In 2017 Johnny married Charlie Ann Bostick and in 2019 they moved from Artesia to Brownwood Texas.

Johnny is survived by his wife of 3 years, Charlie Ann, his children, Sharee Hanes of Roswell, NM, Deniece Bradley and Tim of Summerville, SC, Johnny Woods Jr. and wife Terri of Artesia, NM, Grandchildren C.J. McNeil, Lance Bradley and fiancée Alli Lykins, Morgan Bradley and Robert, Kyla Gonzales and husband Roy, Adam Kenyon and wife Sandy, Jennifer Hernandez and Zachary John Roy Woods. Great grandchildren, Isidro, Ayden, Isaiah, Martin, Makayla, Gracen, Katie and Allie.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Gaylon and his sister Verba.

Graveside services were held July 24 in May, Texas.

Johnny would want everyone to know that he valued the love of his family and all the friendships he made throughout his life. Rest now Dad, you had a wonderful life.