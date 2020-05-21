Maria Elena Tomme, age 70, of Brownwood passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

Maria will lie in state for family and friends, Thursday, May 21st to Friday, May 22nd from 12 to 7 p.m. both days, limiting the number of visitors to 50, at Blaylock Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Bangs Cemetery with Emmanuel Jimenez and Troy Tomme officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Maria was born on October 27, 1949, to Alfredo Cercado Salvatierra and Mercedes (Daza) Salvatierra in Guayaquil, Ecuador, one of four children. Maria married Samuel Juel Tomme and from that union they had four children: Samuel David, Tammy, Samuel J., and Wendy Ruby.

She was a woman from the half of the world. She loved to travel, traveling world-wide. Some of the notable places she traveled to were Jerusalem, Amsterdam, Angola, and many more. She made friends and left her mark world-wide. In the late 70’s, she moved her family to Bangs.

Maria is survived by her children, Samuel David Tomme of Brownwood, Samuel J. Tomme of Abilene, and Wendy Ruby Tomme of Brownwood; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Marlene Argentina Cercado Daza, Washington Cercado Daza, Bolivar Cercado Daza, and Lorenzo Cercado Escalante. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Tomme; daughter, Tammy Elkins; 4 siblings, Emilia Perpetua Cercado Escalante, Segundo Manuel Bastidas Daza, Angel Cercado Escalante, Narciso Cercado Escalante.

