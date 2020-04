GLEN ROSE - Loretta Ann (Borgman) Hise, 66, of Glen Rose, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, Hope Cemetery, Henrietta, Texas under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Henrietta, Texas.

Loretta was born on Nov. 21, 1953 in Henrietta, Texas to Marvin and Josephine Borgman. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Henrietta, Texas. She married her husband, William H. Hise on March 3, 1973. She received her bachelor’s degree in nursing and worked as a dedicated registered nurse for many years.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Josephine Bullinger Borgman and brothers, Glen Borgman, Keith Borgman and Jerry Borgman.

Loretta is survived by her husband: William Hise, daughter: Erikka Leyla Hise, granddaughter: Harrison Sinclair Jayne-Anne Hise, siblings: Darlene and husband Earl Adair, Elaine and husband Wynn Edwards, Larry Borgman, and Tony and wife Carole Borgman.

Loretta was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.