Joyce Parker of Bokchito, Oklahoma, passed from this life Feb. 24, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born June 22, 1937 in Bennington, Oklahoma, to Clarence and Annie Leona (Hanks) Dixon.

Joyce had lived in Bokchito since 1980. She served in the ministry for 54 years. She traveled and evangelized as far east as Israel, Jamaica and as far north as Alaska. She mentored many ministers and was instrumental in planting churches. She was the pastor at Cleveland, Oklahoma, and the Enos House of Prayer in Enos, Oklahoma, where she lead the church in building the new facility. Her greatest revival where she saw many people led to the Lord was in Ardmore, Oklahoma, in 1973 and at Union Junction, Alaska, in 1975. The revival lasted for three weeks. She loved serving and ministering to everyone she met.

She married Ray Parker June 17, 1961 in El Reno, Oklahoma.

She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Annie Leona (Hanks) Dixon; husband Ray Parker on Oct. 5, 2019; and a brother, Chester Dixon.

Survivors include son Gene Parker of Valliant, Oklahoma; daughter, RayChel Barnard (Shelly), of Moore, Oklahoma; son Michael Parker of Bokchito; brother Lester Dixon of New Mexico; sisters Mary Lou Beeson of Midwest City, Oklahoma, Wanda Dollar of Oklahoma City, and Ann Williams-Lusher of Oklahoma City; 10 grandchildren, Davina Sorenson, Destiny Noland, Telisa Blundell, Sabrina North, Preston Barnard, Matthew Parker, Jaron Barnard, Aubrie Turner, Dusty Barnard and Sawyer Barnard; 12 great-grandchildren, Megan Stubblefield, Nathan Stubblefield, Colton Sorenson, Theodore Barnard, BaLee Noland, BritLee Noland, BrendLee Noland, Anthony Turner, Haygen Turner, Julia Turner, Easton Barnard and Case Barnard.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 29, 2020 at the Monterey Chapel, 224 S. 9th in Durant, with Bro. Derek Stinnett, Bro. Lester Dixon, Bro. Leon McDowell, Bro. Charles Dial officiating. A graveside committal will follow at the Bokchito Cemetery with Matthew Parker and Jaron Barnard, Mickey Rose, Jay Arnold, Bruce Parker, David Parker and Doug Tyner serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Gordon Funeral Home, 221 N. 3rd, Durant; 580-916-9090, www.gordonfh.com.