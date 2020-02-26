Robbin Seebo Creel, of Calera, Oklahoma, passed from this life on Feb. 24, 2020 at the age of 61. He was born Sept. 9, 1958 in Lubbock, Texas, to Jack Earl and Dorothy Modell (Hardy) Creel.

Robbin was a resident of Calera for the past 14 years. His passion was in his work and taking care of his family. He loved to make people laugh and enjoyed his Choctaw senior friends. Most of all his love was being with his family.

He married Deanna Robertson June 10, 1978 in Lubbock.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jack Earl and Dorothy Modell (Hardy) Creel; mother-in-law Sadie Robertson; and sisters Cookie Silverman and Lucy Creel.

Survivors include his wife, Deanna, of the home; daughters Brenna Bishop and husband, Ben, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Becky Barnett and husband, Nick, of Anna, Texas; grandson Baker Bishop of Oklahoma Citygranddaughter Brinkley Bishop of Oklahoma City; and father-in-law Beryle Robertson of Leveland, Texas, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.

A family visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 26, 2020 at the Gordon Funeral Home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Gordon Funeral Home, 221 N. 3rd, Durant; 580-916-9090, www.gordonfh.com.