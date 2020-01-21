Frank Atkins, 76, passed on January 11, 2020, at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, TX. Frank was born in Anna, TX on April 23, 1943. He was born to Eva and George Ethyl “Hoot” Atkins and has a sister, Marie Hunter. He married Elaine Krantz in Van Alstyne on June 25, 1966, and they later moved to Sherman, TX. Frank served in the Army as a Spec 4 in the 55th Maintenance BN (DS) in Korea.

Frank was in the construction business moving and leveling houses mainly in the Grayson Co. area. He was an avid fisherman and later ran his own fishing guide service. While he enjoyed fishing in the Gulf, Lake Texoma was his home away from home. He was arguably the best on the lake in finding, catching, and filleting fish. Frank always had candy or a mint to offer his friends and family.

Frank is survived by his wife of 53 years, Elaine Atkins (Krantz); son Jason Atkins, Sr. of Sherman; grandson Jason “Jay” Atkins, Jr. of Providence, Rhode Island; and sister Marie Hunter of Van Alstyne. Beloved by numerous other family, friends and fishing buddies.

A memorial service was held at the First Baptist Church in Howe on January 18. Services were under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne.