A graveside service for JoAnn McCord, 85, was held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 at Fairmount Cemetery in San Angelo. Visitation was held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger.

She passed away Dec. 9, 2019, at Central Texas Nursing and Rehab in Ballinger.

She was born Saturday, Feb. 10, 1934, in San Angelo to Willard and Totsie Ellis Deaton. She married Jimmie McCord on March 29, 1953, in Ozona.

Survivors include her husband, Jimmie McCord; daughter, Mary Sorrells and husband Arnold of Hobbs, New Mexico; daughter, D'Ann McCord of Ballinger; son, Jimmy Roy McCord and wife Sandra of Burnet; grandchildren Steven, Scott, Staci, Jimmy, Brandon, and Matthew; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Totsie Deaton.