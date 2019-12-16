Carl Edward Grenwelge, 83, of Winters, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

He was born Oct. 24, 1936 in Llano to Ben and Ann Grenwelge. They moved to Winters when he was seven and he attended school in Novice. He married Betty Lou Oats at Bethel Baptist Church in Winters on June 1, 1955. Carl was well known in the community as the owner and operator of Carl’s Texaco for over 45 years. He attended First Baptist Church of Winters where he was a deacon and Sunday school director.

Carl is survived by his wife, Betty Grenwelge of Winters; son, Rickey Lynn Grenwelge and wife Kandy of Abilene; daughter, Kathey Jo Grenwelge of Abilene; siblings: Mary, Elizabeth, Charlie, and Junior; as well as four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The family received friends at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 at Winters Funeral Home. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at the First Baptist Church of Winters. Burial followed at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Winters Funeral Home.