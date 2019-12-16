Funeral services for Bobby Glen Burrus, 75, of Miles, were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at the United Methodist Church in Miles. Visitation was held from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger.

He passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock.

He was born Nov. 8, 1944 to Dee Burrus and Wille Faye (Monroe) Burrus in Lamesa. He honorably served stateside during the Vietnam era as part of the United States Army as a Hawk Missile Mechanic. He married Janice May Urban on June 28, 1969 in Miles.

Survivors include his wife, Janice; his son, Deen Burrus and wife Kimberly of Miles; his daughter, Gera Bruner and husband Richard of Millsap; his grandchildren, Doc Bruner, Dee Bruner, Sunny Bruner, Grandon Burrus, and Grace Burrus; siblings, Jeanna Love and husband Donald, and Tommy Burrus and wife Sara.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dee George Thomas and Willie Faye Burrus; and his son, John Willy Burrus.