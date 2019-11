WEATHERFORD - Jean W. Bullard, 87, of Weatherford passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. She was born Feb. 26, 1932 in Erath County, Texas. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, one sister and her son. She is survived by her husband; two stepsons and one step- granddaughter.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tarleton State University in Jean's Memory. A private service will be held at a later date.