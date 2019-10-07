EDINBURG - Guadalupe Trevino Jr., 71, entered eternal rest and went to join the love of his life, Maria E. Trevino on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Maria E. Trevino; his parents, Trinidad Escobedo Trevino and Guadalupe Trevino Sr.; a daughter-in-law, Dolores "Dee Dee" Trevino; two brothers, Gilbert Trevino, and Jesus "Mimo" Trevino.

Mr. Trevino is survived by his children, Guadalupe "Boonie" (Lisa Jordan) Trevino III, Norma Linda (Alex Aleman) Trevino, Juan "Jay" Trevino; three grandchildren, Miguel Trevino, Celeste Trevino, Paola Flores; siblings, Israel (Flavia) Trevino, Isabel Trevino, Ramiro (Rosie) Trevino, Rosie Trevino, Luis (Terri) Trevino, Alfredo (Yolanda) Trevino.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Monday, October 7, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.