Coralie Genene Breunig, 85, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully at 4:41 a.m. on Sept. 26, 2019. She was born on June 11, 1934 to Sarah and Erwin Pentzier.

Coralie was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Julian Breunig in 2002; and her beloved daughter, Deborah in 1953.

She is survived by her daughter, Yvonne; her son, Chris and his wife Cathy and her son Craig and his wife Peggy. She was adored by her grandchildren: James Hale, Chris Hale, Nick Hale, Chelsie Murfee, Jayson Breunig, Robert Breunig, and Cody Breunig, and her 17 cherished great-grandchildren.

Coralie served her family with an unparalleled love and endurance. She was a generous, and kindhearted soul with an incredible ability to gather her family and friends around a table. Nonnie’s warm smile, homemade ice cream, and chicken pot pie are irreplaceable.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 at Grosvenor Baptist Church.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all those who visited, held her hand, and cared for her during her final hours. We send out a heartfelt thanks to Hendrick Hospice of Abilene for their exceptional care during this difficult time.