STEPHENVILLE - Elizabeth Tatsch, 81, of Stephenville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at the Stephenville Funeral Home Chapel with Ronnie Shackleford officiating. Interment will follow at the Rock Church Cemetery in Erath County. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Elizabeth was born on March 4, 1938 to the late Floyd Stocks, Sr. and Jannie Jones Stocks. She married Edmund Tatsch, Jr. on June 9, 1956 in Stephenville and he preceded her in death on Dec. 23, 2003.

Elizabeth was a member of the Cedar Point Baptist Church and the secretary for the church for 62 years before her retirement. She has resided most of her life in Erath County.

She is survived by her three children, Randy Tatsch of Stephenville, Larry Tatsch of Bluff Dale, and Tammy Beach of Burleson; grandchildren, Megan Green and husband David of New Brockton, AL, Kate Cox and husband Brandon of San Angelo, April Tatsch of Alvarado, Dakota Ard and wife Jessica of Lubbock, Treasure Nail and husband Jordan of Stephenville, Montana Tatsch and wife Krystal of Stephenville, Morgan Beach of Crowley, and Sydney Beach of Burleson; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Sylvia Bryant of Stephenville; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Jannie Stocks; her husband, Ed Tatsch, Jr.; sisters, Rue Dean Trammel; Laqueta Day; brothers, Arlin Salter, and Floyd Stocks, Jr.

Memorials may be made to the Cedar Point Baptist Church - Box 66 Rainbow, Tx 76077 or the charity of your choice.

