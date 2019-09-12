COMANCHE — Graveside services for Winston Arthur Ross, 97, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at Erath Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Comanche Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

He passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in De Leon.

He was born Sept. 13, 1921, in Comanche County to George and Cora (Gilder) Ross. On May 5, 1941, he married Willie Mae Jones in Dublin. He was a World War II veteran, serving in the United States Navy.

Survivors include by his daughter, Brenda Dickey of Comanche; and son, Jerry Ross of Comanche.

He was preceded in death by his wife; and son-in-law, Johnny “John” Cecil Dickey.