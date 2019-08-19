Funeral services for Grace Krischke, 94, of Brownwood, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at Heartland Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 at the funeral home.

She died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 in a local nursing facility.

She was born near Lohn on May 1, 1925. She married David B. Krischke in 1944.

Survivors include one brother; one son and daughter-in-law; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.