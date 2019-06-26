A graveside service for Gregory Alan Cunningham, 52, of Brownwood, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29 at Jenkins Springs Cemetery in Early. Arrangements are under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.

He passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Round Rock, surrounded by family.

He was born Sept. 2, 1966 to Wilburn Franklin and Marylin JoAnn (Westerman) Cunningham in Brownwood. He married Victoria (Vickie) Lynn Garner in Brownwood.

Survivors include his wife, Vickie; daughter, Alaina DeAnn Cunningham; son, Christopher Alan Cunningham; one grandchild, Aubree Grace Williams; two brothers, Monty and Kerry; sister, Lisa; uncles, Fred Allen Westerman and Larry Paul Westerman; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and older brother, Tommy DeWayne Cunningham.