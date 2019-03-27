A memorial service for Diane French White, 72, of Brownwood will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 28 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel.

Diane White was born on April 30, 1946 in San Angelo to Ernest and Kattie Lucille (Howard) French. She married Larry White on May 30, 1980 in El Paso.

Diane was a beautiful woman inside and out. Her grandchildren had become her world. She loved her life and her family, especially the grandchildren. She always made you smile when you were down. She was the Matriarch of the family. She will be missed more than words can say. She always made a way for us even when we couldn’t see to find it. She loved wildflowers, reading, crossword puzzles and cross-stitched like an artist would paint. Most of all she loved her family.

Diane is survived by her husband of 38 years, Larry White of Brownwood; her children, Lori Burns of Brownwood, Charles Cassle of San Angelo, Theresa and husband John Ingles of Louisiana and Amy and husband, Monty Carroll of Lampasas; two brothers, Mark Howard and Don Howard; nine grandchildren, Darrell Raley, Zachary Burns, Cody Ingles, Jonathan Ingles, Carlea Cassle, Torri Carroll, Michelle Crooks, and Amber Carroll; 12 great-grandchildren, Nathaniel, Aaliyah, Harley, Kase, Hudson, Kynlee, Jayce, Molly Meagan, Olivia, Tatum and Hayden.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, six brother, and a daughter-in-law, Ruth Cassle.

