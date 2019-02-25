Virgil David Fulton Jr. of Santa Anna, at the age of 80 years, passed from this life on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Holiday Hill Nursing Home in Coleman.

Visitation and story swap will be at 3 p.m. Friday, March 1 at Henderson Funeral Home, 107 S First St, Santa Anna, TX 76878.

David was born Oct. 7, 1938 in Santa Anna to Virgil David Fulton Sr. and Ruby Marie Homsley Fulton. He lived and attended school in Three Way, Poolville, and Weatherford, Texas. He missed the football they were supposed to attend to marry Martha Patricia ‘Pat’ Bragg on Nov. 8, 1957 in Ardmore, Oklahoma.

David was a repository on unusual and admittedly useless knowledge and this enhanced his inordinate skill as a storyteller. One never truly knew if they were hearing an incredible first-hand exploit or if you were being gifted with a very colorful tall tale. In his journey he served in the Army National Guard and as a volunteer firefighter, he really enjoyed running a camera shop, honed his interpersonal skills as a realtor, and finally revealed his inner geek in IT. He valued living in the Middle East and his many years in Arizona before returning to what he always considered his home town of Santa Anna.

He is survived by son Larry and wife Stacy Fulton; daughter, Patty Fulton; daughter-in-law, Lynn Fulton; grandchildren, Jason Fulton, Beth Garcia, Robert Fulton, Zach Fulton; and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews

David was preceded in death by wife, Pat; son, Dave; daughter-in-law, Sharon Fulton; and siblings, Peggy Fulton, Nona Ellis, Bruce Fulton and Vicky Simmons.

The family thanks all the wonderful folks of Santa Anna, especially Ludy Bryan and Stacie Moore, for keeping an eye out for our father.