The Federal Government announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $1 million to help agricultural producers in rural Texas increase production of value-added goods. Funding will come from USDA’s Value-Added Producer Grant Program (VAPG).

"These grants provide a much-needed source of financing to help producers increase the value of their agricultural products and create jobs in their communities," said State Director Edd Hargett. "Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural Texas in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives."

Recipients can use VAPG funding to develop new product lines from raw agricultural products or promote additional uses for established products. Veterans, socially-disadvantaged groups, beginning farmers and ranchers, operators of small- and medium-sized family farms and ranches, and farmer and rancher cooperatives are given priority.

In rural Texas, the following projects are being announced today.

Capstone Plants Inc. DBA J Berry Nursery in Van Zandt County will use a $250,000 grant for working capital to market the Summer Spice Hibiscus Series plants. This project is estimated to create 20 jobs.

Yaupon Holly Tea, LLC DBA Cat Spring Tea in Austin County will use a $250,000 grant for working capital to commercially launch the instant yaupon powder via e-commerce distribution. This project is estimated to create 4 jobs.

FCCTX, LLC in Potter County will use a $250,000 grant for working capital to be used to slaughter, butcher, process and package bison. Bison will then be transported to the market.

Circle N Ice Cream LLC in Cooke County will use a $90,319 grant to process fluid milk into low temperature pasteurized milk, cream and ice cream. This project will create 2 new jobs.

Knolle Dairy Farms, Inc., in Jim Wells County will use a $49,995 grant for working capital to process, package, and market pasture raised local milk in Sandia, Texas. This project is estimated to create 3 jobs.

International Magsa, LLC DBA Golden Farm in Hidalgo County will use a $49,993 grant for working capital to process and market naturally down south Texas quail. This project estimates to create one job and save one job.

Rio Grande Mesquite, LLC in Hidalgo County will use a $49,750 grant for working capital to process raw mesquite beans into mesquite bean flour, coffee, and tea. This project will create one job and save one job.

Lost Pines Yaupon, LLC in Travis County will use a $49,500 grant for working capital to engage in a market expansion project for three value added products: loose leaf tea, tea bags, and tea concentrate. This project estimates to create one job.

Central Texas Farmers Cooperative Association in Hays County will use a $49,000 grant for working capital to build and staff a cold storage micro hub to increase its capacity to aggregate and sell member produce. This project estimates to save 3 jobs and create 1 job.