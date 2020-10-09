Hector "Tres" Garcia III, is a soon to be 13 year-old and current seventh grader at Ben Bolt Palito Blanco High School. Garcia has been fighting- what is now’ his third year with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Garcia was diagnosed in Oct. 2017 and reached a remission in Jan. 2018 and started the battle again in Dec. 2019. He has since been to MD Anderson Hospital for a bone marrow transplant that was donated by his sister.

"Everything was going well and after over three months in the hospital we were planning for him to come home; then we found out his cancer returned," said Tres’s mother Rebecca "Becky" Garcia.

"Now months later the doctors at Driscoll Children's Hospital stated there is not much more they can do and are searching for resources to send my son to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for some specialized treatments," she said.

The Alice community has showed support with friends and family with a prayer vigil at the Boys and Girls club last Sunday, a Go Fund Me account online and a BBQ Fundraiser this weekend at the Dos Oilfield Services on Energy Ave. in Alice starting at 11:00 a.m.

"With our prayers and faith, I believe we will be in Philadelphia very soon," said Garcia.