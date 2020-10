On October 7, 2020, Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa visited the Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office and met with Sheriff Daniel J. Bueno, County Judge Juan Rodriguez, Commissioner Margie Gonzalez, Commissioner Wicho Gonzalez, Pct 1 Constable Albert Martinez and Tax Collector Mary Lozano. During the visit with the Senator, several local issues were discussed to include mental health.