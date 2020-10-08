Growing her hair out for over two years Jim Wells County local, Amanda Sue Friedeck wanted to donate to a great cause to help the cancer community.

Learning about Locks of Love and it being October (Breast Cancer Awareness Month) it was a perfect time for an act of kindness.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7 Friedeck chopped off 13 inches of her own hair to submit in hopes to help create a wig for individuals.

Friedeck discusses how she always wanted to do this project and is blessed to help someone dealing with cancer or other illnesses. Being an advocate for the community Friedeck feels it is important to help others going through a rough time when you can. This kind donation could help cancer patients know they are never alone, and that someone cares about them.

To donate to Locks of Love or for more information on the charity, please go to their website https://locksoflove.org/.