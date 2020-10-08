BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College, in partnership with Crossroads, will offer a TSI Bootcamp in the month of November starting November 2 and ending November 19. It is recommended that students schedule their TSI exam in advance for November 20.

The schedule for the TSI Bootcamp is as follows:

Mondays: TSI Reading Prep; 6-9 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursdays: TSI Math Prep; 6-9 p.m.

All TSI Bootcamp classes will be held on campus at Coastal Bend College in Beeville, Alice, Kingsville, and Pleasanton and cost $25.

Many students who will attend Coastal Bend College will need to have their skills in Reading, Writing, and Mathematics assessed prior to enrolling in college-level coursework. Coastal Bend College uses the Texas Success Initiative (TSI) Assessment to determine the proper placement in coursework based on the student’s skills in the respected area.

To register for the TSI Bootcamp, please visit: https://form.jotform.com/CrossroadsAEL/registration