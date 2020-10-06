Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez recently received a check for more than $79,000 from Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno.

The monies came to the departments from a traffic stop that was conducted in June. The traffic stop was made by the interdiction team on Highway 181 in Brooks County. The vehicle was searched after officers became suspicious and consent to search was granted, according to the JWC Sheriff’s Office.

In cooperation with the Nueces County District Attorney’s Task Force, who assisted in the investigation, $266,095 was seized and the case was turned over to the 79th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The monies were forfeited and awarded to JWC. In the spirit of cooperation among the entities involved, Brooks County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $79,895.32 that will be utilized for equipment.