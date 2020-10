Several Jim Wells County employees participated in a four-day motor grade training. The training have employees from each JWC precinct.

On Tuesday, the employees learned to deploy and use the scarifiers to break up and loosen the surface material, cut a flat bottom ditch, cut a ditch back slope, and pull road shoulder to grade.

The training was offered to government entities at no charge and was conducted by the Texas Local Technical Assistance Program (TxLTAP) University of Texas Arlington.