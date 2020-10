Jim Wells County Democratic Chairperson Cynthia Ordonez Rios suffered a heart attack and was flown to a Corpus Christi hospital Monday.

According to Rios' family and friends, Rios was scheduled to have open heart surgery.

Rios has been in the political arena for several years assisting others in the campaigns. Rios was recently installed as the democratic chairperson.

Her family and friends ask for prayers for a fast and speedy recovery.