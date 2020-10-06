FREER – A blessing of stained glass windows was held during Sunday's St. Mary's Catholic Church mass. The windows have a history and were saved from the old church. They, then, were placed in the new church during construction as parishioners paid tribute to past parishioners who helped start the church.

Back in the 30's, St. Mary's was a mission that held mass twice a month in a local grocery store. The original church was built in 1938 because of the generosity of Mary C. Hubberd and her family. Hubberd had a young daughter that was very ill and a group of Catholic women got together and prayed for this child. The child was healed and in appreciation Hubberd donated money to build the church.

Throughout the years the church continued to grow and improvements were made. Stained glass windows were installed in the early 1960's by parishioners and some were dedicated in memory of loved ones.

By 1997, parishioners had outgrown the original church and the present church was built. The original church was decommissioned and sat vacant for many years. The topic of what to do with the original building was a subject of discussion at several Parish and Finance Council meetings for several years.

The decision was finally made to sell the old church without the stained glass windows as it was deteriorating sitting there vacant. Parishioners Carlos and Alma Garza purchased the old church and restored it. It is now the Cornerstone Event Center.

The proceeds from the sale of the building went to build much needed classrooms and an educational office.

Four of the stained windows have Evangelist, Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. The windows were installed in the new church according to their biblical work. Other items from the church such as pews were donated to other missions and churches.