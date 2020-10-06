Man passed out by gas pumps

Police were called to a business on the 2900 block of East Main Street Thursday for a man who had passed out. When Officer Tim LaGesse arrived at the location the man, later identified as John Burdett, had left the area. Burdett was found down the block. At the police station, Burdett became non-compliant with officers. Burdett was arrested for possession or abuse a volatile chemical by inhaling, ingesting, applying, using a volatile chemical. He was taken to the Jim Wells County jail.

North King Street fire believed to be arson

Alice firefighters and police were dispatched to a residence on the 900 block of North King Street for a structure fire. Officer Juan Arizpe spoke to the reporting party who advised the officer that he saw an unknown Hispanic man in his early 20’s wearing a black shirt and blue jeans running from the house that was on fire. The fire was extinguished. No arrests were made. The case is under investigation.

Traffic stop arrest

Maricela Gonzalez was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop at the intersection of East Main Street and Sunset Street. Cpl. Albert Stout asked Gonzalez for her driver’s license, but Gonzalez told him that her license was invalid. Gonzalez gave the officer permission to search her vehicle. Officer Martiza Perez arrived and conducted a pat down on Gonzalez. Officer Perez discovered a glass pipe and a baggie of crystal meth on Gonzalez’s person. Gonzalez was taken to the JWC jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Racer arrested

On Wednesday, Cpl. Stout observed two vehicles racing on North Texas Boulevard. The officer was able to pull over the Chevrolet involved and made contact with the driver, Elian Rodriguez. Rodriguez told the officer he shouldn’t have been racing and that he was going approximately 110 miles per hour. Rodriguez was transported to the JWC jail. He was charged with racing on the highway.

Mushrooms and THC seized in traffic stop

While conducting a funeral procession on Wednesday Officer Manuel Garcia observed a vehicle fail to yield to an emergency vehicle. The driver, later identified as Hector Gonzalez III, drove by the emergency vehicle in a reckless manner. Officer Garcia conducted a traffic stop. The officer detected a strong odor of marijuana and asked Gonzalez to step out of his vehicle. Officer LaGesse arrived on the scene. Officer Garcia noticed that Gonzalez had a bulge in his pocket. Gonzalez removed a container with THC inside from his pocket. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of Psilocybin mushrooms, commonly known as magic mushrooms or shrooms, inside a backpack. Gonzalez was sent to the JWC jail and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Source: Alice police reports