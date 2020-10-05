Letter to the editor,

Economically speaking, we need to find and follow the "yellow brick road" to a better economic and political system, maybe we can get started by creating some type of American "Yellow Vest" protest and demand group. We need to have Congressman and Congress women, who have a heart, courage and a brain. What happened to the Wicked Witch of the West is currently happening to our capitalist system, it is "Melting, Melting" and if we don't come together as a country soon, then a House might fall on top of the rest of us. We need a country where everyone (and I mean EVERYONE!) can say "there's no place like home, there's no place like home." If you don't understand something then Google it. And please question everything and never stop learning.

Tomas Cantu, economic researcher