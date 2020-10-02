HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

WIMBERLEY 45, ALICE 13

What this game means: Wimberley moved to 5-1 before the start of district play as the Texans try to return to the Class 4A Division II state championship game. The Coyotes got on the field for the first time in 2020 and after hitting a few big plays in the first half, wore down in the second half. For Alice, seeing game speed before next week's district opener against Miller was important.

Thursday's highlights: The Coyotes defense stopped Wimberley twice in the red zone in the first half, making the pass-happy Texans dink and dunk down the field. After turning away the Texans on fourth down, Alice scored in two plays with a 75-yard touchdown run from RJ Salaiz coming on a direct snap to the senior. Quarterback Jacob Guzman also hit Salaiz for a 42-yard touchdown with 2 seconds remaining in the first half that pulled Alice within 17-13 at the break.

Thursday's stars: Wimberley quarterback Matthew Tippie finished 23 of 36 for 242 yards and two touchdowns as the Texans hit big plays in the second half. Juan Olmedo topped the 100-yard mark on the ground with a 42-yard touchdown on one of his final carries for the Texans. Salaiz led the Coyotes with 88 yards rushing and a touchdown and 56 yards and a score receiving. Guzman had 93 yards and a touchdown in the opener. The officials got a workout Thursday as Wimberley was penalized 15 times for 185 yards and Alice was whistled for nine penalties for 80 yards.

Alice coach Kyle Atwood on the Coyotes struggling in the second half: "I was disappointed in our lack of execution in the second half. First half we came out and on the second play we popped it. We were fresh. Right now we are three weeks in. We are a first-game team and this is their sixth game. That isn't an excuse as to why the second half looked the way it did. We have some things we have to improve on, obviously.

"I think a lot of it was when we got tired, we didn't execute."

Next: Miller at Alice, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 9; Wimberley at Manor New Tech, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 9