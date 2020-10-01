MELISSA - Melissa ISD recently added four new instructors to help with the district’s elementary school virtual learning efforts.

Hanna Nance, Kayla Rogers and Jennifer Rodriguez will work with students in their assigned grade area. Whitney Smith will support students in special education.

The decision to add new teaching staff came in response to continued student growth for both in-person and virtual school settings. District officials felt that students, parents and teachers would benefit from a central support system for elementary virtual learners.

Currently, around 27 percent of Melissa ISD elementary students are attending school virtually, thought that percentage fluctuates as more people move into the district.

The new instructors will serve as the primary point of contact for students, parents and teachers regarding educational content, attendance, the district’s online platform, Schoology, as well as the Edgenuity program.

Smith has lived in the Melissa area for more than a decade. She has worked in special education teaching for eight years and said that she is excited to meet the challenges of a virtual learning environment.

Rodriguez will work with fourth and fifth graders. She has also lived in Melissa for nearly 10 years. A graduate of Texas Woman’s University, she previously worked in the healthcare industry.

Second and third-grade instructor Rogers is a born-and-raised Texan who said she would never want to live anywhere else. She holds an interdisciplinary studies degree from Western Governors University.

Nance will work with Pre-K, kindergarten and first-grade students. She holds a degree from UT-Dallas in child learning and development and psychology, and said she looks forward to meeting and working with students and parents.

School Board election canceled

In other district news, the Melissa ISD Board of Trustees announced last week that there will be no school board races on the ballot this November.

Place 1 Trustee George James and Place 2 Trustee Bill Gray will serve new three-year terms after no other candidates chose to challenge them this year.

Wall of Honor Nomination Deadline Nears

Oct. 1 is the last day to submit nominations for this year's Melissa Schools Wall of Honor induction.

The initiative honors "altruistic, high achieving individuals with a significant history."

Eight people have been inducted since the wall’s 2016 inception. The new honorees will be recognized at the Oct. 30 Melissa High School football game.