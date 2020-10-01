Eleven people were installed as the board members to the new Alice Hub City Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

Each member elected onto the board of directors represents a company in the Jim Wells County area.

Board members are Cynthia Carrasco, Dr. Alma Charles, Victoria Dominguez, Octavio "Toby" Flores, Amanda Sue Friedeck, Irma Belinda Garza, Servando "Wolf" Garza Jr., Victor Garza, Luis Gonzalez, April Rodriguez and Jorge Zamora.

Each newly elected board member was installed by Premont Chamber of Commerce Sylvia Johnson.

The board had its first meeting and will soon conduct elections for officers.