ROBSTOWN – Safety has always been a top priority for Nueces Electric Cooperative (NEC), especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the safety of NEC members and employees in mind, the NEC board of directors discussed at length options for this year’s annual membership meeting and ultimately, the decision was made to hold NEC’s first Virtual Annual Membership Meeting.

Traditionally held at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown TX, on the second Thursday of every October, NEC’s annual membership meeting is the largest gathering of NEC members and employees, averaging about 1,000 – 1,500 members and their families. NEC’s annual membership meeting is a time for NEC members to come together, vote for their board of directors, enjoy dinner, meet with old friends, and receive door prizes.

"The annual membership meeting is a cooperative tradition that has been held for nearly 100 years," explains NEC Chief Executive Officer Varzavand "Avan" Irani, "Many of our current member’s parents, and grandparents have attended NEC’s annual meetings, and now those same members carry on the tradition by bringing their families to attend. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to look at alternative ways of holding the meeting this year."

This year’s virtual meeting includes an election by mail ballot, an amendment to the NEC Articles of Incorporation, as well as the election of three NEC Directors. Members who submit their mail ballots by Friday, October 2, 2020, will be entered for a chance to win door prizes announced at the end of the video.

"I would like to remind members that no matter what challenges NEC may face, we will find creative and unique solutions to ensure our members receive the same level of service they expect and deserve," states Irani, "We sincerely hope that circumstances change and we will once again meet in person for next year’s annual meeting. Until then, I highly encourage members to visit the NEC website and view the 2020 Virtual Annual Membership Meeting video."

The 2020 Virtual Annual Membership Meeting will be available on the NEC website, www.nueceselectric.org, on Thursday, Oct. 8, by 7 p.m.