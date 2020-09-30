Thanks to the General Land Office’s Housing Assistance Program 78-year-old Noelia Carbajal received the keys to her new home.

On Wednesday, Carbajal along with her son-in-law Vicente Ruiz took a tour of Carbajal’s new two bedroom, two bath home on the 400 block of Violeta Street.

Carbajal went through each room of the house as she was ready to fill each room especially her closets with blankets and her kitchen with pots to cook.

Commissioner Margie Gonzalez said that the money became available after Hurricane Harvey who made landfall in Texas in 2017. Jim Wells County was declared a disaster area by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Carbajal was able to receive the house at no cost.

Commissioner Gonzalez is working with other families on getting them new homes.