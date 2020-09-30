Oct. 2

• Bedlam Blood Battle (blood drive) - 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Black Box Theater at Donald W. Reynolds Library, 1515 W. Main St., Durant; appointments available by calling 580-924-3486

• First Friday - 5-8 p.m., Downtown Durant; durantmainstreet.org

• Draggin’ Main pre-registration and Flashback Friday Music - 6-8 p.m., downtown Durant at Main Stage, Durant City Hall, 300 W. Evergreen Street; durantmainstreet.org/dragginmain

Oct. 3

• Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays (through Nov. 7), Market Square, 1st and Evergreen Streets, Durant; facebook.com/durantmagnoliafarmersmarket

• Draggin’ Main Car Show & Cruise - 10 a.m., Downtown Durant; durantmainstreet.org/dragginmain

• Ultimate Country Tribute Fest - 6 p.m., $25, Bubba’s Brewhouse, 9125 US-70, Durant; facebook.com/bubbasbrewhouse

Oct. 8

• Ribbon Cutting for Pump’d Injectables and Beauty Bar - 4 p.m.. 1201 N. Washington Ave, Durant; durantchamber.org/events/view/1551

Oct. 9

• Pop Punk Nite: Durant, OK! By: Van Full of Nuns! - 8 p.m., $10, Bubba’s Brewhouse, 9125 US-70, Durant; facebook.com/bubbasbrewhouse

Oct. 10

• Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays (through Nov. 7), Market Square, 1st and Evergreen Streets, Durant; facebook.com/durantmagnoliafarmersmarket

• Virtual Colton’s Run - 8 a.m., through Oct. 17; coltonsrun.com

Oct. 12

• Durant Board of Education meeting - noon, District Central Administration Building Conference Room, 1323 Waco St.; durantisd.org/index.php/district/board-of-education

Oct. 13

• Durant City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (second Tuesday monthly), Durant City Hall Council Chambers, 300 W. Evergreen; durant.org/228/City-Council

Oct. 16

• Bubbapalooza feat. Read Southall Band/Kody West - 6:30 p.m., $20; Bubba’s Brewhouse, 9125 US-70, Durant; facebook.com/bubbasbrewhouse

Oct. 17

• Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays (through Nov. 7), Market Square, 1st and Evergreen Streets, Durant; facebook.com/durantmagnoliafarmersmarket

• Durant Riding Club Playday Series 2020 - 4 p.m., $20, Bryan County Fairgrounds, 1901 S. 9th Ave., Durant; facebook.com/Durant-Riding-Club-770230280020904

• "Hunks: The Show" - 9 p.m., $21.95, Bubba’s Brewhouse, 9125 US-70, Durant; facebook.com/bubbasbrewhouse

Oct. 20

• Pregnancy Center of Bryan County Virtual Fundraising Banquet - 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/pregnancycenterbc; 254-405-4297

Oct. 24

• Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays (through Nov. 7), Market Square, 1st and Evergreen Streets, Durant; facebook.com/durantmagnoliafarmersmarket

Durant Riding Club Playday Series 2020 - 4 p.m., Durant Riding Club Arena at the Bryan County Fairgrounds, 1901 S. 9th Ave,. Durant; facebook.com/Durant-Riding-Club-770230280020904

• Cash Jennings - 7 p.m., $15, Bubba’s Brewhouse, 9125 US-70, Durant; facebook.com/bubbasbrewhouse

Oct. 31

• Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays (through Nov. 7), Market Square, 1st and Evergreen Streets, Durant; facebook.com/durantmagnoliafarmersmarket

Nov. 6

• First Friday - 5-8 p.m., Downtown Durant; durantmainstreet.org

Nov. 7

• Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon, Market Square, 1st and Evergreen Streets, Durant; facebook.com/durantmagnoliafarmersmarket

Nov. 9

• Durant Board of Education meeting - noon, District Central Administration Building Conference Room, 1323 Waco St.; durantisd.org/index.php/district/board-of-education

Nov. 10

• Durant City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (second Tuesday monthly), Durant City Hall Council Chambers, 300 W. Evergreen; durant.org/228/City-Council

Nov. 11

• Josh Gracin - 8 p.m., Bubba’s Brewhouse, 9125 US-70, Durant; facebook.com/bubbasbrewhouse

Dec. 7

• Durant Board of Education meeting - noon, District Central Administration Building Conference Room, 1323 Waco St.; durantisd.org/index.php/district/board-of-education

Dec. 8

• Durant City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (second Tuesday monthly), Durant City Hall Council Chambers, 300 W. Evergreen; durant.org/228/City-Council

Submit items for the community calendar at lferguson@heralddemocrat.com.