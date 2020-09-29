The Alice Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8621 and the Ladies Auxiliary celebrated the VFW birthday on Tuesday, Sept. 29 with a small gathering.

Sept. 29th marks the 121 years since 13 Spanish-American War veterans gathered in a small tailor shop in Columbus, Ohio to discuss how they could assist their fellow veterans and the dependents of their fallen comrades. Soon after, American veterans from the Philippine Insurrection, their selfless desire to care for those who share a common bond forged by war laid the foundation of the multi-faceted organization that is known as the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States.

Alice VFW Post 8621 operates with the same vision, which is to care for those who serve the nation in uniform. Created by veterans, for veterans, and owes all that is has accomplished to its members, which are the livelihood of the organization.

Alice VFW Post 8621 is proud to proclaim: HAPPY BIRTHDAY VFW.