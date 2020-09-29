Each year, the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program partners with local farmers to provide grants to local nonprofits. Sponsored by the Bayer Fund, the program provides farmers the opportunity to support and give back to nonprofit organizations they care about in their local communities by enrolling for a chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit of their choice.

Since 2010, the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program has given more than $33 million to over 8,000 nonprofits across rural America.

County farmers Jane and Buddy Tymrak, each directed $2,500 to Jim Wells 4-H through America’s Farmers Grow Communities, sponsored by the Bayer Fund.

"A better life is Bayer’s goal. Farmers are invested in their communities, they root for their neighbors, and they know when and where there is a need," said Al Mitchell, Vice President Corporate Engagement, Bayer. "Farmers are one of America’s best resources, which is why Grow Communities partners with them to direct donations to the organizations they are passionate about and that make a positive impact and a better life in communities."

