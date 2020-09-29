Nearly 4,000 children in Texas are waiting to be adopted into a family they can call their own, according to the Adopt Texas website. These children range of all ages and are all looking for someone to love and care for them.

Meet a sibling group of four children who are seeking their forever family.

Alejandra , Jorge, Nicole, Marco are in need of a family and hope that you would welcome them into your home.

Alejandra, who is the oldest at 16, excels in school and is an A student, where she particularly enjoys studying photo journalism at school. Alejandra would like to be a photographer when she graduates from school. Alejandra easily makes friends and she enjoys socializing with her peers. Alejandra has a strong bond with her siblings and is very protective of them.

Jorge is a charming 15 year old. Jorge does well in school and his favorite food is pizza and says he could eat pizza everyday if he had the opportunity. Jorge also enjoys playing football and his favorite team is the Dallas Cowboys. Jorge easily makes friends with his peers, and enjoys spending time with them after school.

Fourteen year old Nicole is a very bright & happy girl who makes friends easily, as she is a very personable One of Nicole’s unique qualities is that she loves telling jokes and is often described as a practical joker by those closest to her. At school she is an A-B students who also takes part in Cross Country and Track. Nicole is very bonded with her siblings.

Marco who is the youngest at 13 always has a bright smile and happy attitude. Marco looks up to his older siblings, and enjoys spending time with them. At school, not only does he make friends easily, he is also an A honor roll student, and participates in school athletics. Like his older brother Marco also loves pizza!

If you think you could the forever family for these four siblings or for another Texas child, log onto the web at www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 for more information on foster care & adoption in Texas.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

* be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

* complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

* share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

* provide relative and non-relative references,

* show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

* agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

* allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

* attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.