"Today’s announcement that health insurers will continue to pay equally for the quality care doctors provide via telemedicine and in-person visits is a win for Texas patients.

"Texas physicians want to provide their patients the best care regardless of whether the visit is in the same room or miles apart via technology. This news ensures patients can continue to receive quality care regardless of the means by which it is delivered.

"Three-quarters of physicians told TMA in April that they began offering patients telehealth care when the pandemic started. That meant millions of patients who might otherwise postpone necessary medical visits could see their doctor when they needed care. It is vitally important for Texans to have access to care to stay healthy and productive, particularly during this pandemic."