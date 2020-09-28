As of press time, our October calendar was up to date. It is subject to change due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Arts & Entertainment

Oct. 17

CASPFest 1-9 p.m. A celebration of art, music, poetry, and film. Event will also be live streamed. 5&J Gallery and Courtyard, 602 Avenue J, 928.4529

Benefits & Fundraisers

Oct.2

AIA 47th Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Hosted by American Academy of Architects. The Rawls Course, 3720 4th St., 790.1987

Earlene Caddell Memorial Charity Golf Tournament 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Sharp Academy, Lil’ Precious Steps, and Until Every Child Reads. Meadowbrook Golf Course, 601 Municipal Drive, 747.4277

Eighth Annual Heroes for Horses 6:30-9:30 p.m. Funds will benefit Easy R Equine Rescue and Heroes for Horses. Fundraiser will feature speaker Matt Rush, and include live music from Kenny Maines, dinner, raffle and silent and live auctions. Eberley Brooks Events, 8602 County Road 7000, 777.0422

Oct. 9

The Art of Freedom 2020 6-9 p.m. Proceeds will benefit One Voice Home. TTU McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center, 2521 17th St., 492.2192

Oct. 10

Second Annual Blue Jean Brunch 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Hosted by Friends of Camp Mary White. Art Canyon, 16716 County Road 2040, 773.8452

Second Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Car Show 12-6 p.m. Hosted by Los Unicos. Buddy Holly Recreational Park, 2525 Cesar E. Chavez Drive, 782.1621

Oct. 17

18th Annual Custom Spur Show and Auction 5:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Women’s Protective Services. TTU McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center, 2521 17th St., 747.6491

Oct. 18

Third Annual West Texas Taste of the Field 5:30-8:30 p.m. Local chefs will prepare a five-course meal with wine pairing. Funds will benefit Milestones Development & Play Park. American Windmill Museum, 1701 Canyon Lake Drive, 747.8724

Oct. 21

2020 Mid-Campaign Report Luncheon 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane, 775.2242

Oct. 24

The Children’s October Bash 2-7 p.m. Hosted by The Children’s Home. Maxey Community Center, 4020 30th St., 762.0481

Oct. 31

Lubbock Heart Walk 9 a.m. This year’s walk will be a digital experience. 512.338.2476, 2.heart.org

Music

Oct. 2

Sam Riggs 7 p.m. Cook’s Garage, 11002 Highway 87, 893.2491

Labor XII and Fluid Frequency 7 p.m. Prima Vista Lubbock, 402 N. I-27, 392.5729

Dale Watson and Reverend Horton Heat 7:30 p.m. The Cactus Theater, 1812 Buddy Holly Ave., 762.3233

The Band Monarch 8-10 p.m. Adventure Park, 5110 29th Drive, 793.7275

Oct. 2-3

Drew Moreland and The Neon Hustle 9 p.m. Courtyard at Cotton Court Hotel & Midnight Shift Bar, 1610 Broadway St., 210.220.3054

Oct. 3

Patio Nights 5-7 p.m. Featuring Junior Vasquez. English Newsom Cellars, 408 E. Woodrow Road, 863.2704

Estrategia Norteña, Estilo Exclusivo and DJ Ol’ School 7:30 p.m. Prima Vista Lubbock, 402 N. I-27, 392.5729

Parker McCollum 8:30 p.m. Cook’s Garage, 11002 Highway 87, 893.2491

Jesse Day & The Texas Knights 10 p.m. Texas Cafe and Bar – The Spoon, 3604 50th St., 792.8544

Oct. 4

Brunch in the Vineyard 10:30 a.m. Featuring Jenni Dale Lord. English Newsom Cellars, 408 E. Woodrow Road, 863.2704

First Sunday Jazz Brunch 11 a.m. La Diosa Cellars, 901 17th St., 744.3600

Oct. 8

Jenni Dale Lord 7-10 p.m. Courtyard at Cotton Court Hotel & Midnight Shift Bar, 1610 Broadway St., 210.220.3054

Oct. 10

Patio Nights 5-7 p.m. Featuring Kenny Maines. English Newsom Cellars, 408 E. Woodrow Road, 863.2704

Kristal Wright and John Hibbard 7 p.m. Ike’s Woodfire Grill, 4414 82nd St., 368.8036

Oct. 15

Jesse Day & The Texas Knights 7 p.m. Ike’s Woodfire Grill, 4414 82nd St., 368.8036

Oct. 16

Jack Cryver Band 9 p.m. Courtyard at Cotton Court Hotel & Midnight Shift Bar, 1610 Broadway St., 210.220.3054

Jesse Day & The Texas Knights 9 p.m. Buffalo Wild Wings, 8212 University Ave., 745.5525

Oct. 17

Jesse Day & The Texas Knights 12 p.m. Llano Estacado Winery, 3426 E. FM 1585, 745.2258

Foo Fighters Tribute Band 7 p.m. The Garden, 1801 Buddy Holly Ave., 407.3636

Aaron Watson 8 p.m. Cook’s Garage, 11002 Highway 87, 893.2491

TexWestus 10 p.m. The Blue Light Live, 1806 Buddy Holly Ave., 762.1185

Oct. 22

Jenni Dale Lord 7-10 p.m. Courtyard at Cotton Court Hotel & Midnight Shift Bar, 1610 Broadway St., 210.220.3054

Oct. 23

Jesse Day & The Texas Knights 7-10 p.m. Back 40 Grill, 5214 98th St., 853.8715

Oct. 29

Above the Empire 6:30 p.m. Triple J Chophouse-Brewery, 1807 Buddy Holly Ave., 771.6555

Oct. 30

Jesse Day & The Texas Knights 7:30-11 p.m. The Funky Door Bistro & Wine Room, 6801 Milwaukee Ave., 687.0505

Special Events

Fridays and Saturdays in October

Haunted Woods 8 p.m. Ticket required. Adventure Park, 5110 29th Drive, 793.7275

The Trail of Screams Sundown-12 a.m. Ticket required. 1300 Niagara St., 746.7217

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October (beginning Oct. 9)

Nightmare on 19th Street 7:30 p.m. Ticket required. 602 E. 19th St.

Every Saturday in October

Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market 9 a.m. 19th Street and Buddy Holly Ave., 441.8564

Monday-Friday, 3-7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 12:30-7:30 p.m.

18th Annual Pumpkin Patch, hosted by First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 7702 Indiana Ave., 792.3553

Oct. 1

Just Between Friends 6-10 p.m. Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane, 775.2242

Oct. 2-3

Just Between Friends 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane, 775.2242

Oct. 3

Nightmare on 19th Street Grand Opening 7:30 p.m. Ticket required. 602 E. 19th St.

Oct. 3-4

Pumpkin Patch Opening Weekend 10 a.m. T&J Farms, 6408 FM 41

Oct. 4

Just Between Friends 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane, 775.2242

Oct. 5

School Day Off 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Pre-registration required. Maxey Community Center, 4020 30th St., 767.3796

Oct. 6

South Plains Great 25 Banquet This year’s banquet will be a virtual event. spg25.org

Oct. 8

Hub City BBQ Cook-off 5-8 p.m. South Plains Fairgrounds, 1012 Avenue A., 747.1542

Oct. 10

Pumpkin Paint & Play 9-10 a.m. Ticket required. Play Street Museum, 10609 Slide Road, 319.7534

Dog Howl-o-ween 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Costume contest for dogs is hosted by Lubbock Parks and Recreation. Maxey Community Center, 4020 30th St., 767.3796

Oct. 10-11

Lubbock Gun Exposition 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane, 775.2242

Oct. 12

School Day Off 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Pre-registration required. Maxey Community Center, 4020 30th St., 767.3796

Oct. 15

Business After Hours 5:30-7 p.m. Vexus, 4006 W. Loop 289, 761.7000

Oct. 16

Lubbock Peddler Show 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane, 775.2242

Oct. 17

Lubbock Peddler Show 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane, 775.2242

Harvest Moon Festival 3-7 p.m. English Newsom Cellars, 408 E. Woodrow Road, 863.2704

Oct. 18

Lubbock Peddler Show 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane, 775.2242

Oct. 24

Spooky Halloween Wine Tour 4-11 p.m. Locations TBD, 543.7507

Haunted Cellars 8-10 p.m. English Newsom Cellars, 408 E. Woodrow Road, 863.2704

Oct. 30

Frightfully Fun Halloween Bash 5-6:30 p.m. Ticket required. Play Street Museum, 10609 Slide Road, 319.7534

First Annual Trunk or Treat 6-10 p.m. All Flowered Up Too, 4615 50th St., 993.0078

Oct. 31

Spooky Halloween Wine Tour 4-11 p.m. Locations TBD, 543.7507

Boonanza 6-8 p.m. Aldersgate Church, 10306 Indiana Ave., 745.0595

Haunted Cellars 8-10 p.m. English Newsom Cellars, 408 E. Woodrow Road, 863.2704