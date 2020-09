John Guzman, a 2015 graduate of Alice High School, enlisted in the United States Army as a fire support specialist (13F).

He attended basic training and advanced individual training at Fort Sill Oklahoma. He is currently stationed at Fort Campbell Kentucky (101st Airborne Division).

He is currently ranked as a Specialist (E-4). He hopes to pursue a career as a Border Patrol Agent.

His parents are Bobby Guzman and Kathy Alaniz.