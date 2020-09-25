Fifty-four year-old Juan Navejar was arrested Friday afternoon by Texas Rangers on two counts of misapplication of fiduciary funds.

Navejar was the treasurer for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8621 for several years. Recently, members of the organization discovered that Navejar may have misappropriated funds and removed him as an officer and a member, sources said.

Sources close to the case said that financial records showed misuse of VFW money and members were immediately informed about the situation.

Navejar was also the executive director for the Alice Chamber of Commerce which has since closed.

As of Friday at 5 p.m., Navaejar did not have a bond.