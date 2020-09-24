Alice Police Officer Ben Belmares is back on duty with the Alice Police Department after a couple of weeks on administrative leave with pay.

According to Interim Police Chief Ron Davis, Officer Belmares was cleared by previous administration and is back on duty.

Officer Belmares was placed on leave after an article was published by Corpus Christi Caller Times on Sept. 3. In the article a young woman from Phoenix, Arizona accuses the officer of sexual misconduct in 2008.

This is not the first time an article about Officer Belmares was reported and made local headlines. In June 2017, the officers sexual assault in Phoenix was reported by Natalia E. Contrera, a reporter from the Caller Times.

Since that time Officer Belmares has remained on the force.

Belmares has had a Texas peace officer license since January 2006. Commission records also show he was a jailer in the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in 2003 and 2004. Belmares also worked as a peace officer in the Kerrville Police Department for three months in 2006 followed by the Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office from May 2010 to March 2015.

According to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, Belmares has been with the Alice Police Department since 2015.