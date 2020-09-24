Roxana Garcia and Halbert Brown from the Minority Business Development Agency and COVID-19 Business Resilience Center have been raising local awareness with city leaders about their small business resource programs. Both representatives have presented to the Alice city council and the Alice Rotary Club in recent weeks.

The Minority Business Development Agency is based in San Antonio and outreaches their resources to minority owned small business owners throughout the state of Texas.

The Minority Business Development Agency and COVID-19 Business Resilience Center is a consulting firm and information resource to help minority owned small business owners free of charge. The program has been around since 1969 and was implemented by the the Nixon Administration and is funded through the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The consulting resource has a vast amount of information and tools to help small business minority groups at no cost. Yes that is correct, at no cost.

Below is the resources the Minority Business Development Agency and COVID-19 Business Resilience Center support.

ACCESS TO CAPITAL AND FINANCE MANAGEMENT

* Commercial lending and banking

* Financial, credit and risk analysis

* SBA and conventional loans qualification and evaluation

* Loan and grant identification and packaging

* General finance counseling

* Alternative financing opportunities

STRATEGIC BUSINESS CONSULTING

* Strategic and business planning

* Staffing

* Mergers & Acquisitions

* Joint Ventures

* Teaming Agreements

* Organization and structure

* Policies and procedures

* General business consulting

ACCESS TO CONTRACTS

* Procurement opportunities identification

* Solicitation analysis

* Research contract award histories

* Post-award contract administration

* Certification assistance

ACCESS TO NEW MARKETS

* Government procurement assistance

* Private sector contract identification

* Specialized certification assistance including

* 8(a), MBE, and Small Disadvantaged Businesses

* Market research

* Market plan development

* Marketing communications –advertising, promotions, and public relations

For more information visit their web-page at https://sanantoniombdacenter.com.