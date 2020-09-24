World War II Veteran Francisco Ybanez will be celebrating his 98 year-old birthday this Saturday Sept., 26.

Family and friends will celebrate the day with a vehicle parade starting at 6:30 p.m. at Dan’s Meat Market on Reynolds Street.

Ybanez was originally born in Georgetown and has lived in Alice for over 54 years. His family states he is one of the oldest WWII Veterans in the area.

Ybanez was asked if he had any words of advice for the younger generations of today, he replied, "Work hard and keep on moving."