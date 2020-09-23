Three new Rotarians were inducted Wednesday at the Alice Rotary Club during their weekly meeting. The new Rotarians are Ron Burke, Dr. Alma Charles and Cynthia Carrasco.

Each new Rotarian took an oath to do good for their community and the world. They were sponsored and pinned by a fellow Rotarian.

Burke was sponsored by Ofelia Hunter, Charles sponsored by Gail Hoffman and Carrasco was sponsored by Tessa Carrillo.

After the new Rotarians were pinned, Texas Rangers Edward Groves and Robert Montalvo gave a presentation about their careers. Groves talked about the changes in their careers with new CDC guidelines, COVID-19 and protests.

Ranger Groves gave tips on how to stay safe if anyone should encounter a protest or mob scene of any kind.